Nido is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Nido and James McCann look to be stuck in a true timeshare at catcher, with two having now picked up three starts apiece over the Mets' last six contests. Even if the playing time eventually tilts more heavily in Nido's favor, he's unlikely to provide much fantasy value. In 249 plate appearances on the season, Nido is hitting .221 with no home runs and no stolen bases.