Megill (2-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over three innings.

Megill allowed six baserunners and five runs in a disastrous 38-pitch first inning. He managed six strikeouts over the next two frames but also surrendered a solo home run to Christopher Morel and was replaced to open the fourth at 78 pitches. The outing was Megill's worst of the season, and he has now yielded 15 earned runs over 17.2 innings in four June starts. He owns a 4.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 33.2 innings in 2024 and lines up to face the Astros next week.