Megill is likely to receive a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace the injured Christian Scott (elbow) in the Mets rotation Saturday versus Atlanta at Citi Field, Andy Martino reported Wednesday on SportsNet New York's "Baseball Night in New York" program.

Martino relays that the Mets envision using Megill as a high-leverage reliever late in the season, but since he's remained stretched out as a starter after being optioned to Syracuse in late June, the right-hander will be plugged back into the big club's six-man rotation. In his prior eight starts with the Mets this season, Megill turned in a 5.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 39 innings, but his underlying numbers (4.29 SIERA, 17.1 K-BB%) suggested that he pitched slightly better than his ERA would indicate.