Mets' Wandy Asigen: Debuts in DSL

Asigen (hamstring) was cleared to make his season debut with the Mets' Dominican Summer League affiliate Monday and has gone 0-for-3 with two walks through his first two games.

Asigen, a 16-year-old shortstop, was viewed as one of the top prospects in the international signing class from this past January and received a $3.9 million signing bonus. He missed the first month of the DSL campaign while recovering from a hamstring strain but should still be able to get plenty of at-bats under his belt before the season wraps up in mid-August.