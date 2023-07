The Mets have selected Hudepohl with the 123rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 righty out of UNC Charlotte, Hudepohl has a mid-90s fastball that can't be fully relied upon, leading him to develop a bevy of off-speed pitches. He worked as both a starter and reliever in college but is likely destined for the bullpen in the pro ranks.