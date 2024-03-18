Lorenzen threw 70 pitches with four up-downs Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Lorenzen was hitting 94-to-96 miles per hour with his fastball in the throwing session. While Lorenzen's workout wasn't the equivalent of pitching in a more organized exhibition game setting, it does offer the hope that he'll be ready to pitch soon after he eventually signs with a team. The Yankees and White Sox are two of the teams reportedly showing recent interest in the free-agent right-hander.