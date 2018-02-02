Mike McKenry: Steps away from pro baseball
McKenry is retiring from pro baseball in order to pursue an opportunity to work on the Middle Tennessee State University baseball team's staff, the Daily News Journal reports.
The veteran backstop alluded to the fact that he had multiple offers to continue his playing career, but he said he made a personal decision to leave the game on his own terms. He'll now take over as the MTSU's director of player development. In seven seasons in the big leagues, McKenry hit .238 with 29 home runs in 311 games played.
