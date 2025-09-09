Cavalli (3-1) earned the win Monday at Miami, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings with one strikeout.

The 27-year-old contained the Marlins lineup over this short outing with his offense providing 15 runs of support. Cavalli fired 61 total pitches, 41 of which were strikes, as the Nationals monitor the workload for their oft-injured righty. The former first-rounder has pitched to a 4.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 34.2 total frames this season. Cavalli is currently slated to make his next appearance at home against the Pirates this weekend.