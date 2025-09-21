Cavalli came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Mets, allowing five hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander continues to provide effective innings in September. Cavalli has gone exactly five frames in four straight starts and hasn't served up a homer on the month, posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 20 innings. The 27-year-old will look to keep building his case for a spot in the 2026 rotation in his final outing of the current campaign, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the White Sox.