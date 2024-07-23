The Nationals recalled Herz from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The left-hander will start Tuesday's game against the Padres. Herz was sent down earlier this month mostly as a means to give him some extra rest around the All-Star break. The left-hander should have a decent chance to remain in the Nationals' rotation for the remainder of the season. Herz holds a 5.17 ERA and 41:9 K:BB over 31.1 innings covering seven starts in the majors this season, which includes a pair of double-digit strikeout games.