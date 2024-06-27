Herz (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 3.1 innings in a loss to San Diego on Wednesday.

Herz made it through the first inning unscathed before giving up a pair of runs in the second. He kept the Padres off the scoreboard in the third but gave up two more runs in the fourth inning before being pulled with one out in the frame. Herz was magnificent in tossing six one-hit, scoreless frames with 13 strikeouts June 15 against Miami, but he's struggled in his two starts since, allowing eight runs (seven earned) across seven innings while notching just six punchouts. It remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the rotation when Josiah Gray (elbow) and/or Trevor Williams (elbow) return, though Herz is probably good for at least his next turn given that Washington will play on 17 straight days, beginning Friday, leading up to the All-Star break.