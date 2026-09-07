Millas will return to Washington, D.C. this week to receive a second opinion on his fractured left index finger and is likely to require surgery, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Millas fractured the same finger last August and need surgery, and though he was hopeful to avoid a procedure after breaking the digit back on July 11, he hasn't healed as anticipated and will likely need to go under the knife again. Before a decision is made on his next steps, Millas will meet with a specialist. Prior to landing on the injured list, Millas had been serving as the Nationals' No. 2 catcher behind Keibert Ruiz and produced a .185/.277/.262 batting line with two home runs, 11 RBI and 18 runs in 50 games.