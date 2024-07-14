Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The right-handed-hitting Ramirez drew the start at designated hitter in Saturday's 6-5 win while the Brewers brought lefty Dallas Keuchel to the hill, but Ramirez will hit the bench for Sunday's series finale. Ramirez, who owns a .576 OPS since being promoted from Triple-A Rochester on June 24, should continue to serve as a short-side platoon player for the Nationals.