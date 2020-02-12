Wilson agreed Wednesday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The Nationals sold Wilson's rights to the Korea Baseball Organization in June that involved a salary increase compared to his minor-league deal with Washington. The 29-year-old was having a very productive year with Triple-A Fresno, hitting .210/.404/.609 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 40 runs in 232 plate appearances. With the recent departure of Nationals' All Star third baseman Anthony Rendon, Wilson will be competing throughout spring training for a chance to find a major-league roster spot, although it's likely that he'll begin the season back in the minors.