Young, who left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch, is being considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a bruised rib, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

X-rays on Young's rib came back negative, but the team will re-evaluate him again Tuesday morning, per Williams. Joey Wiemer and Dylan Crews, assuming his promotion becomes official, could draw a start in center field if Young can't go Tuesday.