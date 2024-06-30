Irvin (6-6) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Irvin served up a solo homer to Brandon Lowe in the first inning, but that was the only run -- and only hit -- he allowed in the contest. The right-hander recorded his seventh quality start over his past eight outings, and he's posted an excellent 2.09 ERA and 0.93 WHIP during that span. Irvin didn't seem like he'd be a fantasy factor this year after posting a 4.61 ERA and 1.42 WHIP as a rookie last season, but he's instead provided strong ratios with a 3.03 ERA and 1.06 WHIP along with an 86:23 K:BB across 98 frames.