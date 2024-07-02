Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Mets.

The 21-year-old recorded a hit in his first major-league plate appearance, knocking a single to left off David Peterson. Wood later worked a five-pitch walk in the 10th inning. After slashing .353/.463/.595 in 231 plate appearances at Triple-A, the Washington outfielder appears set to play every day in left field for the Nationals. Wood has all the tools to be a fantasy star, as he reached double-digits in both homers and steals -- 10 apiece -- with 37 RBI and 44 runs scored in 52 games with Rochester before his call-up.