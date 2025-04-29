Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mets.

His massive 438-foot blast to right-center field spoiled a combined shutout bid for New York, coming in the eighth inning off Jose Urena. Wood is one back of Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh for the major-league lead in home runs with nine, and the 22-year-old longest homer drought of the season so far is only five games. Through 127 plate appearances, Wood is slashing .257/.362/.560 with three steals, 18 runs and 20 RBI as he surges toward a breakout campaign.