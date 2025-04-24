Wood went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The 22-year-old outfielder absolutely demolished a Tomoyuki Sugano sinker to lead off the bottom of the first inning, as the ball left his bat at 116.3 mph -- the hardest-hit homer of Wood's career. Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, only Bryce Harper has matched that exit velocity on a Nats homer since Statcast begin tracking the metric in 2015. Wood is slashing .256/.356/.578 through 24 games with eight homers, three steals, 17 runs and 18 RBI, and his eight long balls are just one off the major-league lead shared by Cal Raleigh, Tyler Soderstrom and Corbin Carroll.