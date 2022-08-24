The Nationals promoted Susana from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
One of six players the Nationals acquired in the blockbuster deal earlier this month that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego, Susana will get his first taste of full-season ball after holding opposing hitters to a .162 average and piling up 53 strikeouts in 34.2 innings of Complex League ball. The 18-year-old right-hander is likely a few years away from reaching the majors, but a fastball that touches the triple digits and an overpowering slider are excellent building blocks that could make him a high-upside starter down the line.