Gallo (hamstring) has started a light running program, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Gallo suffered a significant hamstring strain June 11 and he's been on the 10-day injured list since. The running program is the first substantial step in his recovery and he'll likely have to ramp up his workload over a series of days prior to considering a rehab assignment.
