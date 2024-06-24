Share Video

Gallo (hamstring) has started a light running program, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gallo suffered a significant hamstring strain June 11 and he's been on the 10-day injured list since. The running program is the first substantial step in his recovery and he'll likely have to ramp up his workload over a series of days prior to considering a rehab assignment.

