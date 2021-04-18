Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Lester (COVID-19 injured list) is scheduled to throw a five-inning, 80-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Rather than inserting Lester into the rotation early during the upcoming week, the Nationals will have get a little more stretched out before he makes his 2021 and team debut. Assuming he feels fine physically following his simulated game, Lester could make his first start for Washington as soon as April 25 against the Mets.
