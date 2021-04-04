The Nationals are expected to be without Lester due to COVID-19 protocols if MLB clears the team to begin its season during the upcoming week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Lester is among the nine members of the Nationals organization currently in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, though the club hasn't disclosed whether he's one of the four players who has tested positive or if he's merely a close contact of an infected individual. The veteran southpaw had likely been lined up to start Washington's fifth game of the season, but his absence from the team could prompt manager Dave Martinez to go with a four-man rotation this week, assuming the Nationals are able to play Monday against Atlanta. The team would have an off day Thursday that would allow it to reset the rotation and get by without a fifth starter until April 13 (at St. Louis) in that scenario. Erick Fedde and Austin Voth would be the top candidates to make a spot start for Lester if Washington decides to keep a five-man rotation in place.