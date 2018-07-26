Marmolejos was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Mamolejos was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Tommy Milone, who will start Thursday's game against the Marlins. Through 96 games at Triple-A Syracuse this year, Marmolejos has hit .252 with a .663 OPS.

More News
Our Latest Stories