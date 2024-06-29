Parker (5-4) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Parker surrendered a solo home run to Jose Siri in the second inning and another run on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes in the third. He rebounded with two perfect innings but was pulled after the fifth at 92 pitches. The southpaw has completed at least five frames in 12 of 14 starts this season and now owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB in 2024. He lines up for a home matchup against the Mets next week.