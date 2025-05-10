Parker (3-3) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings.

Parker got off on the wrong foot when he issued a two-run double to Willson Contreras in the first inning. The 25-year-old southpaw yielded additional runs in the third and fourth frames before being lifted and finished his outing with 96 pitches (59 strikes) and nine whiffs. Parker allowed three earned runs or less in each of his first five starts of the season, but over his last three outings he's posted a 10.38 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 6:11 K:BB across 13 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against Atlanta.