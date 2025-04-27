Parker did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and five walks over five innings.

While Parker's final line was disappointing, the left-hander did good work to make it through five innings after allowing five runs on 43 pitches in the first. Parker had held opponents to one run or fewer in four of his first five starts coming into Sunday -- his ERA now sits at 2.65 with a 1.13 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB across 37.1 innings. Parker's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.