Parker (3-2) took the loss in Friday's game against the Reds after surrendering five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter in four innings.

The Reds put up five runs on Parker in the first three innings of the game, highlighted by two-RBI doubles from Santiago Espinal in the first frame and Tyler Stephenson in the third. Parker's poor outing Friday wasn't much different than his previous outing against the Mets, and he's now given up 11 earned runs in nine innings across his past two outings while posting an abysmal 1:9 K:BB. He'll aim to get back on track when he takes the mound against the Cardinals next weekend.