The Nationals placed Senzel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right thumb, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Senzel broke his thumb while fielding grounders ahead of Thursday's season opener, and he is expected to be out 3-to-4 weeks as a result. Ildemaro Vargas started in Senzel's place at third base Thursday, though most of the reps at the hot corner could end up going to Trey Lipscomb, who was selected from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.