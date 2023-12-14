Senzel is expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday third baseman in 2024, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Senzel bounced around all over the diamond in his last few seasons with the Reds, but third base is his natural position and it sounds like Washington plans to keep him there. Hopefully, sticking to one position will give Senzel a better chance of staying healthy, as injuries have been an ongoing issue for the 28-year-old. Senzel had massive splits in 2023, putting up a 1.008 OPS versus lefties and just a .497 OPS against righties. He'll have to greatly improve the latter number if he wants to keep an everyday job.