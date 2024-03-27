Senzel batted .231 (9-for-39) over 15 Grapefruit League games with a 4:13 BB:K and only two extra-base hits, both doubles.

The former Red signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Nationals in December, and Senzel's new team is hoping it has the same success reviving his career that it did with Jeimer Candelario in 2023. Senzel showed little this spring to indicate he's headed for a breakout season though, and while he'll be the Nats' Opening Day starter at third base, he may need to hit the ground running to keep the job with Trey Lipscomb making a big impression in camp and Brady House potentially ready to push for a spot in the majors as well.