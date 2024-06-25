Corbin allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to take a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

Corbin threw 97 pitches (59 strikes) in his longest outing of the season. This was his fourth quality start, though he hasn't earned a win in any of those appearances and has gone winless over eight consecutive starts. For the season, Corbin has a 5.46 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 60:32 K:BB through 89 innings across 16 starts. The southpaw would be on regular rest to start this weekend versus the Rays, but with Josiah Gray (elbow) potentially returning after a rehab appearance Tuesday, it's unclear if Corbin will remain in the Nationals' rotation moving forward.