Nationals' PJ Poulin: Picks up third save

Poulin earned the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Orioles, allowing one walk over two scoreless innings.

With Clayton Beeter having pitched Saturday and Richard Lovelady working in the seventh inning, Poulin was called upon to pitch the final two innings Sunday with a two-run lead. The southpaw was sharp, issuing just one walk as he locked down his third save of the season, his first since May 13. Poulin has been a bright spot in an otherwise maligned Nationals' bullpen -- he's given up just one run in his last 7.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.88 with a 1.28 WHIP and 22:19 K:BB across 34.1 innings this year.