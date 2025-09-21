Poulin struck out one in a perfect 11th inning Saturday to record his first career save in a 5-3 win over the Mets. He struck out one.

After Daylen Lile broke open a 3-3 tie in the top of the 11th with an inside-the-park homer, Poulin got the call in the bottom of the frame to face the Mets' 9-1-2 hitters, which included Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. The rookie left-hander didn't flinch, firing seven of 12 pitches for strikes and getting Soto on a called strike three to end it. Jose Ferrer had worked the eighth and ninth just to get the game to extras, and Poulin isn't likely to get more closing chances this season, but through his first 22.2 MLB innings he's delivered a 2.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB with two wins and five holds in addition to Saturday's save.