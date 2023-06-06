Rainey (elbow) threw 10 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Rainey continues to make steady progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery last August. The current hope is that he might be able to return to the Nationals' bullpen toward the end of the 2023 regular season.
