Rainey has posted a 6.58 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB through 26 innings with zero wins, saves or holds in 25 appearances.

A brutal start to the season is still tainting his ratios, but Rainey has actually been an effective relief arm for the last couple months. Over his last 12 appearances dating back to May 21, the 31-year-old right-hander has been scored upon only once, and he's compiled a 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 13 innings over that stretch. Despite that improvement, Rainey is still a shell of the pitcher he was prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022. His 93.7 mph fastball average is a far cry from the 97.0 mph he was dialing up in 2022 before his elbow gave out, and his days as a viable high-leverage bullpen option appear to be over.