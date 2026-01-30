Nationals' Tsung-Che Cheng: DFA'd again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals designated Cheng for assignment Friday.
Cheng has already been in four different organizations this offseason and could make it a fifth as he heads back to waivers. The 24-year-old infielder slashed .209/.307/.271 at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization last season and went hitless in seven plate appearances during a cup of coffee in the majors.
