Double-A Harrisburg reinstated Brzykcy (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Monday.

Brzykcy has struck out two while allowing two hits and one walk over two scoreless innings across two appearances since making his 2024 debut for Harrisburg. The 24-year-old rejoined Harrisburg after recently finishing up a six-week rehab assignment at the Nationals' lower-level affiliates while he completed his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last summer. The relief prospect has a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster, but the organization likely isn't counting on Brzykcy making any major contributions to the big-league bullpen in 2024.