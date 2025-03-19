Brzykcy (quad) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Brzykcy has made just one appearance this spring due to a right quad injury that appears to have lingered longer than expected. It's not clear how much time the reliever might miss.
