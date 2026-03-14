Littell allowed one run on three hits over three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Facing a split-squad lineup headlined by younger players like Brett Baty and top prospect Carson Benge, Littell tossed 28 of 39 pitches for strikes in his first spring start since signing a one-year deal with the Nationals on March 8. The veteran right-hander should be able to make two more starts prior to Opening Day, which likely won't be enough time to get fully built up, but Littell would likely be stretched out enough to factor into Washington's first turn through the rotation. If he needs to be held back, Brad Lord appears to be the most likely candidate to make a spot start in his place. Over a career-high 186.1 innings in 2025 between the Rays and Reds, Littell posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 130:32 K:BB.