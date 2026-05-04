Suarez cleared waivers Monday and was assigned outright by the Orioles to Triple-A Norfolk, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Suarez was DFA'd by the Orioles on Saturday, and after not being claimed off waivers by another team, he will opt to stay with the organization in the minors. It's the second time in as many weeks that Suarez has been booted from Baltimore's 40-man roster, but he could see some action with the big club this season. Across six major-league outings this season, Suarez has a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 wHIP, one save and a 9:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings.