Suarez (5-2) earned the win Friday against Oakland, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The 34-year-old required only 86 pitches to collect his second consecutive quality start. He held the Athletics in check, as the only blemishes on his outing came via two solo shots yielded to Miguel Andujar and Shea Langeliers. Suarez now sports a 2.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB across 65.1 innings this season. He is currently slated to make his next start against the Cubs at home.