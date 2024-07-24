Suarez was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after getting hit by a comebacker during Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde said after Tuesday's game that he expects Suarez to be fine -- a good indication that the 34-year-old righty will be able to make his next start against San Diego. He only lasted two-plus innings against Miami before being removed, allowing six earned runs while striking out three batters.
