Suarez was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after getting hit by a comebacker during Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said after Tuesday's game that he expects Suarez to be fine -- a good indication that the 34-year-old righty will be able to make his next start against San Diego. He only lasted two-plus innings against Miami before being removed, allowing six earned runs while striking out three batters.