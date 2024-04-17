The Orioles selected Suarez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk and will have him start Wednesday's game against the Twins at Camden Yards.

Suarez will be making his first appearance in the majors since 2017, when he tossed 31.2 innings out of San Francisco's bullpen. He had spent the last five seasons overseas in Japan and Korea before making his return to affiliated ball this winter, when he signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore. Though he didn't secure a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster, Suarez didn't have to wait long for a call-up while logging a 5.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 15.1 innings over three appearances (one start) for Norfolk. He'll be stepping into the rotation spot that opened up after Tyler Wells (elbow) was placed on the injured list, but Suarez may be in line for just one start before heading back to the minors. John Means (elbow) is set to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday and could be ready to return from the IL when the Wells/Suarez spot in the Baltimore rotation comes up again next week.