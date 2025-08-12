Suarez (shoulder) began his rehab assignment Tuesday night at Double-A Chesapeake, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tuesday night's appearance is Suarez's second game action for the season since he was placed on the injured list after he made just one appearance for the Orioles on March 28. Although serving as the starter Tuesday, the Orioles are building the right-hander up for a bulk relief role.