Suarez (shoulder) could return from the injured list Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Suarez has been on the injured list since late March with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. The 35-year-old lefty began a rehab assignment Aug. 12 and has since given up five earned runs over 12.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking six. He had built up to five innings by his third rehab outing but has been limited to less than two frames in each of his two appearances, further cementing the Orioles' plan to use him out of the bullpen once activated.