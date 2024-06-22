Santander went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to Houston.

Santander knocked an RBI single in the third inning before capping off Baltimore's seven-run eighth with a two-run shot. He entered June with nine homers and a .712 OPS through 51 games. Since then, he's caught fire; Santander has ripped 11 home runs while producing a 1.090 OPS in 20 June contests. Of those 11 long balls, six have come in his last seven games. Santander is now slashing .237/.309/.515 with 34 extra-base hits and 51 RBI this season.