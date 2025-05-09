Santander isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Santander will get a breather during Friday's series opener after going 5-for-14 with a homer and four RBI during Toronto's previous series in Anaheim. His absence will put George Springer in the DH spot while Jonatan Clase picks up a start in left field, batting ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Swats fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Starting to bounce back•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Smacks homer in nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Receiving first day off•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Supplies three-run homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Belts first homer of season•