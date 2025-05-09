Now Playing

Santander isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Santander will get a breather during Friday's series opener after going 5-for-14 with a homer and four RBI during Toronto's previous series in Anaheim. His absence will put George Springer in the DH spot while Jonatan Clase picks up a start in left field, batting ninth.

