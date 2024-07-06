Hays went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Hays celebrated his 29th birthday with a strong game. The outfielder's playing time has been inconsistent, but he gets regular looks versus left-handed pitchers. He's slashing .365/.411/.538 off southpaws this year compared to .190/.261/.329 against righties, so it's likely Hays remains in a short-side platoon role. He'll be rewarded for his strong game Friday by sticking in the lineup Saturday as the left fielder versus right-hander Luis Medina.