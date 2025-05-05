Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Hays (hamstring) is progressing well and could be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays has been shelved for the past week with a left hamstring strain, but he seems to be trending toward skipping a rehab assignment and returning later this week. The 29-year-old has been limited to only 13 games this season due to injury but has slashed .365/.431/.712 slash line with five homers in those contests.